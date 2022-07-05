A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Asian shares advanced Monday across the board as buying set in after the lull of a U.S. national holiday.
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy. European markets were also lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.7% in the early going Tuesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was also down 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 1.7%. Energy companies were doing especially poorly, as were technology companies. Tesla fell after reporting its lowest quarterly sales numbers since last fall. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.81%.
