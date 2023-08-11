FILE - Russian businessman, co-founder of Alfa-Group Mikhail Fridman attends a conference of the Israel Keren Hayesod foundation in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 17, 2019. The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking. Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.
Pavel Golovkin - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALEXANDER NEMENOV - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mikhail Klimentyev - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of Russia's largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking.
