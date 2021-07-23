This photo made available by RAF Lakenheath on Friday July 23, 2021, shows U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Thompson ripping the flight patch from his shoulder to give to Ian Simpson, left, as they meet at the viewing area outside RAF Lakenheath on July 20, 2021. Photographer Ian Simpson was honored by the 48th Fighter Wing for alerting Lakenheath about the troubles when he realized the pilot wasn’t aware of the issue.
This photo made available by Ian Simpson on Friday July 23, 2021, shows a shower of sparks from an F-15E Strike Eagle that experienced a malfunction after takeoff, near RAF Lakenheath, Lakenheath, England, on July 13, 2021. Photographer Ian Simpson was honored by the 48th Fighter Wing for alerting Lakenheath about the troubles when he realized the pilot wasn’t aware of the issue.
Capt Marie Ortiz
Ian Simpson
LONDON (AP) — U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Thompson thanked a British photographer the best way he knew how - by ripping the flight patch from his shoulder and handing it to the man whose quick action last week ensured he landed safely after an engine in his F-15E Strike Eagle malfunctioned.
