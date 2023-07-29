From left to right, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minster Richard Marles, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Gen. Angus J. Campbell, chief of Australian Defense, stands during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
From left to right, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minster and Defense Minister Richard Marles, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
From left to right, former Australian Premier Kevin Rudd, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Queensland Gov. Jeannette Young, professor Graeme Nimmo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Australian Foreign Minster Penny Wong attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrive at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Gen. Angus J. Campbell, chief of Australian Defense, stands during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
From left to right, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minster and Defense Minister Richard Marles, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
From left to right, former Australian Premier Kevin Rudd, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Queensland Gov. Jeannette Young, professor Graeme Nimmo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Australian Foreign Minster Penny Wong attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States will expand its military industrial base by helping Australia manufacture guided missiles and rockets for both countries within two years, the allies announced on Saturday as they ramped up defense cooperation to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.
