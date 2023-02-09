Postal Service Governors

FILE - Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. DeJoy said there is new “energy, focus and improvement” across the U.S. Postal Service, and he has also touted upcoming electric delivery trucks as making the Postal Service a leader in carbon footprint reduction. DeJoy made the upbeat report to the Board of Postal Governors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said there is new "energy, focus and improvement” across the Postal Service, and he touted upcoming electric delivery trucks as making the Postal Service a leader in carbon footprint reduction during an upbeat report to postal governors on Thursday.

