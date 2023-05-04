Mosques Arson Minneapolis

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger speaks at a news conference in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 4, 2023, about the federal investigation into a man suspected of setting fires to Minneapolis mosques the previous week. Jackie Rahm Little, 36, was indicted by a federal grand jury for an April 24 fire at the Masjid Al-Rahma mosque. Authorities are also investigating him as a suspect in a fire that damaged the Masjid Omar Islamic Center inside a Somali shopping mall on April 23, as well as in the January vandalism of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's office and of a Somali American police officer's vehicle, Luger said.

 Trisha Ahmed - staff, AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man suspected of setting fires to Minneapolis mosques was indicted Thursday on federal charges of arson and damage to religious property while investigators look into a series of crimes targeting Muslims and Somali Americans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

