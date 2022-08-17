FILE - A deicing agent is applied to a SkyWest airplane before its takeoff on Jan. 18, 2019, at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. The federal government filed a lawsuit against the airline, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, on behalf of a former employee who says co-workers sexually harassed her, including asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence.
US says SkyWest employee subjected to sexual harassment
Federal officials are suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by co-workers, included asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence
DALLAS (AP) — The federal government is suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says co-workers sexually harassed her, including asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.