An apartment building is damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, Natalia Humeniuk, reported on Saturday morning that eight Shahed drones and two cruise missiles were downed overnight over the Odesa region.
US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia's sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
The United States, Britain and France are demanding that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate U.N. sanctions
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
An apartment building is damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, Natalia Humeniuk, reported on Saturday morning that eight Shahed drones and two cruise missiles were downed overnight over the Odesa region.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Britain and France demanded Friday that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate U.N. sanctions. But it’s unclear whether the U.N. will do so in the face of strong opposition from Russia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.