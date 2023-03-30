Portugal Vatican Indigenous

The sword of the Royal House of Avis on a stylised cross decorates the 56-meter high Monument to the Discoveries by the Tagus river in Lisbon, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The sword and cross on the monument symbolized the growth of the Portuguese empire and faith. This Thursday, the Vatican formally repudiated the "Doctrine of Discovery." The statement was a response to decades of Indigenous demands for the Vatican to formally rescind the papal bulls that provided the Portuguese and Spanish kingdoms the religious backing to expand their territories in Africa and the Americas for the sake of spreading Christianity.

 Armando Franca - staff, AP

Responding to Indigenous demands, the Vatican has formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery” -- papal documents from the 15th century that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands.

