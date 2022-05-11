Casino Workers Appreciation Las Vegas

Employees of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas celebrate at an event announcing cash bonuses for employees, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Blackstone, the corporate owner of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, surprised employees at an appreciation event.

 John Locher - staff, AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joyous bedlam erupted Wednesday at an employee appreciation and awards buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when the resort chief executive announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus.

