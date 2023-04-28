US Reconciliation Commission Vermont

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, holds a stack of papers at his home in Shelburne, Vt., showing family members who were on the Eugenics Survey of Vermont in the early 1900s that led to institutionalizations and sterilizations. Vermont has formed a truth and reconciliation commission to create a public record of discrimination caused by state laws and policies against certain marginalized populations.

 Lisa Rathke - staff, AP

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Two years ago, the Vermont Legislature apologized to all Vermonters and their families who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies that started in the early 1900s and led to institutionalizations and sterilizations, targeting Native Americans, French Canadians and disabled and poor people.

