This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement officers and first responders on Saturday, July 8, 2023 escorting Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen's body in a procession from the medical examiner's office in Burlington back to Rutland, state police said. Ebbinghausen, a part-time officer, was killed Friday when state police say a burglary suspect crashed into her cruiser during a chase.
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Vermont man pleads innocent to crash that killed officer, held on $100,000 bail
Vermont authorities say a man accused of killing a 19-year-old police officer during a pursuit last week told investigators he didn't pull over before the fatal crash because getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the Marines
Adam Silverman - hogp, Vermont State Police
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of killing a 19-year-old police officer during a pursuit last week told investigators he didn’t pull over before the fatal crash because getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the Marines, according to court documents released Monday.
