NYPD Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban, right, embraces New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. Caban was sworn in Monday as police commissioner,
Edward A. Caban gestures after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
NYPD Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban, right, embraces New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. Caban was sworn in Monday as police commissioner,
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
NYPD Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban, right, is sworn in during a ceremony outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
NYPD Police Pommissioner Edward A. Caban waves to attendees during a press conference outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
Edward A. Caban speaks after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
Edward A. Caban speaks after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
NYPD Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban is sworn in during a ceremony outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
Jeenah Moon - freelancer, FR171682 AP
NYPD police commissioner Edward A. Caban waves to attendees during a press conference outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Edward Caban, who joined the New York Police Department as a young patrol officer in 1991 and rose through the ranks, was sworn in Monday as police commissioner, becoming the first Latino to lead the 178-year-old department.
