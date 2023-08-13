CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO SAMISONI INSTEAD OF SAMISANI - Taufa Samisoni, right, and his wife Katalina speak after attending Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Taufa Samisoni's uncle, aunt, cousin and cousin's 7-year-old son died in a wildlife that burned most of the Maui town of Lahaina.
Parishioners attend Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, Hawaii, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Sacred Hearts Mission Church hosted congregants from Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina, including several people who lost family members in fires that burned most of the Maui town days earlier.
Audrey McAvoy - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wildfires have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation, decimating a historic town. While many wait in agony for news on whether their friends and family are safe, the fires have already claimed the lives of more than 90 people — making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. Here are the stories of those who died.
