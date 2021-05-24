This Saturday, May 22, 2021 aerial screenshot provided by FOX 11 KTTV shows people gathered at the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. Police in Huntington Beach estimate that at least 1,000 people gathered by the fire pits on the sand Saturday night. A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. [FOX 11 KTTV via AP]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.