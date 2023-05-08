Beach Hole-Death-Frisco

In this image provided by the Town of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., David Elder, ocean rescue supervisor for Kill Devil Hills, N.C, stands in a hole he estimates to be 7 feet deep on May 15, 2022. Authorities in coastal North Carolina are investigating the death of a teenager who became trapped in a hole that was dug in the sand on Saturday May 6, 2023. It is the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

 Uncredited - hogp, Town of Kill Devil Hills

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities in coastal North Carolina are investigating the death of a teenager who became trapped in a hole that was dug in the sand, the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

