FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science on April 21, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Vice President Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023.
FILE - United States Military Academy graduating cadets, wearing face masks, march to their socially-distanced seating during commencement ceremonies on June 13, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023.
Cadet Melic Belong presents Vice President Kamala Harris a gift during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2023 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in West Point, N.Y.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2023 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in West Point, N.Y.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2023 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in West Point, N.Y
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at West Point, lauded graduating cadets Saturday for their noble sacrifice in serving their country, but noted they were entering an “unsettled world” because of Russian aggression and the rising threats from China.
