NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Monday, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow and Nasdaq gained about the same amount. M&T Bank led the S&P 500 while other financial companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year. They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports from some of the biggest U.S. banks that kicked off the reporting season at the end of last week. Treasury yields rose as expectations firmed for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month.

