A currency trader runs at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
A currency trader reads documents at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
FILE - Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks are off to mixed start on Wall Street, Thursday, April 7, as several major technology stocks rose even as many other parts of the market were in the red.
The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Markets are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after a wild ride a day earlier. The S&P 500 added 0.4% in the early going, following even bigger gains in Europe.
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control.
A currency trader runs at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A currency trader reads documents at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
FILE - Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks are off to mixed start on Wall Street, Thursday, April 7, as several major technology stocks rose even as many other parts of the market were in the red.
Richard Drew - staff, AP
The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Markets are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after a wild ride a day earlier. The S&P 500 added 0.4% in the early going, following even bigger gains in Europe.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control.
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday, closing out its second straight weekly loss. The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. The Fed this week raised its forecast for how high it will ultimately take interest rates and tried to dash some investors’ hopes that rate cuts may happen next year. In Europe, the central bank came off as even more aggressive in many investors’ eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.