A woman looks at Japan's Nikkei 225 index and stock prices shown at a securities firm as others walk across an intersection in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York.
BANGKOK (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
