Stocks are opening flat on Wall Street Friday as strong earnings from some big banks are offset by weak retail sales and comments by a top Fed official that more rate hikes are needed. The S&P 500 is virtually unchanged at the open, and the Dow is also unmoved. The Nasdaq is slightly lower. JPMorgan Chase is among the top gainers in the S&P, rising over 6% after reporting a big jump in quarterly profits. Boeing is among the biggest losers, dropping over 6% after warning production of its 737 Max airliner could be slowed by a parts issue. Treasury yields are rising.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.