A currency trader gestures in front of the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 17, 2022. Asian stock markets were mostly lower Friday after Wall Street fell on fears interest rate hikes will depress global economic activity.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Markets worldwide are back to tumbling on Thursday as worries about a fragile economy roar back to the fore. The S&P 500 was 3.9% lower in afternoon trading, more than reversing its blip of a 1.5% rally from a day before.
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Markets worldwide are back to tumbling on Thursday as worries about a fragile economy roar back to the fore. The S&P 500 was 3.9% lower in afternoon trading, more than reversing its blip of a 1.5% rally from a day before.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening gingerly higher on Wall Street Friday at the end of a brutal week. Stocks suffered several massive drops this week as markets get accustomed to the bitter medicine of higher interest rates that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are using in their battle against inflation. Higher rates fight inflation but they also slow down the economy and can push prices lower for stocks and bonds. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in the early going, but it’s still down more than 5% for the week. The Dow was up 0.6% while gains for tech companies pushed the Nasdaq up 1.4%.
