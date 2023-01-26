FILE - A person watches an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on Jan. 24, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders were able to find encouraging signs in some of the earnings reports that big U.S. companies are putting out. Tesla jumped 10% in the early going Thursday after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and saying demand for its products is strong. Data storage company Seagate was also sharply higher after reporting better-than-expected results, but paint maker Sherwin-Williams sank after issuing a forecast that was weaker than analysts were expecting. The government’s initial estimate showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022 but still beat forecasts. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%.
