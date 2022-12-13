A person looks at a smartphone in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, at a securities firm Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are mostly higher as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepare for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes.
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, AP
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, AP
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, AP
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, AP
FILE - A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street after the government reported that inflation slowed dramatically last month. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 3.3%. Treasury yields also fell sharply following the report showing that consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, down from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown. The encouraging data on inflation cements investors’ expectations the Federal Reserve will ease up on its aggressive hikes to interest rates. The Fed’s next decision arrives Wednesday.
