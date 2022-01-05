This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, shooting fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Johnson, 23, in connection with the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Friends and family of slain rapper, Young Dolph, hug after a street naming ceremony honoring Young Dolph in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph have remembered him as a generous philanthropist, skilled businessman and loving father at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up — and also was gunned down.
Patrick Lantrip - member image share, Daily Memphian
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Family and friends of rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street in his honor in the same Memphis neighborhood where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Family and friends of rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street in his honor in the same Memphis neighborhood where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, shooting fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Marshals Service
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Johnson, 23, in connection with the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Paul R. Giunta - invision linkable, Invision
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Marshals Service
Friends and family of slain rapper, Young Dolph, hug after a street naming ceremony honoring Young Dolph in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph have remembered him as a generous philanthropist, skilled businessman and loving father at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up — and also was gunned down.
Patrick Lantrip - member image share, Daily Memphian
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Family and friends of rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street in his honor in the same Memphis neighborhood where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.
Paul R. Giunta - invision linkable, Invision
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Family and friends of rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street in his honor in the same Memphis neighborhood where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.