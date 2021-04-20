Watchdog: Media freedom has deteriorated during pandemic

Christophe Deloire, head of RSF (Reporters without borders) stands in front of the 2021 map of press freedom in Paris, France, Tuesday April, 20, 2021. Reporters Without Borders says there has been a "dramatic deterioration" of press freedom since the pandemic tore across the world. Its new World Press Freedom Index evaluated the media in 180 countries and painted a stark picture. The group says in its annual report that 73% of nations have serious issues with media freedom. It says countries have used the pandemic "as grounds to block journalists' access to information, sources and reporting in the field." The media watchdog says it is particularly true for governments in Asia, the Mideast and Europe.

 Lewis Joly

PARIS (AP) — There's been a “dramatic deterioration” of press freedom since the pandemic started to tear across the world, Reporters Without Borders said in its annual report published Tuesday.

