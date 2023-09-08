This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante escaping from Chester County prison on Aug. 31, 2023. Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison.
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante looking around before escaping from Chester County prison on Aug. 31, 2023. Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison.
Lt Col George Vivens, front, speaks during a media tour, at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, which is serving as the Incident Command Center for the intergovernmental manhunt searching for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, in Unionville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Police vehicles block a road near Chester County Prison where convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped last week as they continue to search for him, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Pocopson Township, Pa. Officials expanded the zone they're searching for him after he was spotted on cameras at Longwood Gardens, a botanical garden in the area.
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.
Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Murderer Danelo Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.
Longwood Gardens remains closed as the search continues for prison escapee, Danelo Cavalcante, in Pocopson Township, Pa. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Murderer Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.
Incident Command Center Where PA State Troopers, US Border Patrol, Chester County Emergency Management, and FBI collaborate on the intergovernmental manhunt searching for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, in Unionville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
The search continues for Danelo Cavalcante in Pocopson Township, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Murderer Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.
This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.
Lt. Col George Vivens shows th map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their vehicles, during a media tour, at the Incident Command Center Where Pennsylvania State Troopers, U.S. Border Patrol, Chester County Emergency Management, and FBI are collaborating on the intergovernmental manhunt searching for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, in Unionville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
A vehicle leaves the Chester County Correctional Complex as the search continues for Danelo Cavalcante in Pocopson Township, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison. Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A prison tower guard has been fired after letting a murderer slip out on his watch in a brazen daytime escape last week, county officials said Friday, as the nine-day-old search pressed on amid suburbs, farms and the lush gardens of a vast botanical garden.
