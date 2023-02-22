Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4 2022. A Los Angeles judge is scheduled to sentence the former movie mogul on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, to up to 18 years in prison after he was convicted in December of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival.

 Etienne Laurent - pool, EPA Pool

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein could see the long prison term he is already serving nearly doubled at his California sentencing, bringing the onetime movie magnate and lord of the Oscars to a new low after convictions for rape and sexual assault.

