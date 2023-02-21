Campus Carry West Virginia

West Virginia Republican Del. Mike Honaker speaks on the House of Delegates floor in support of a bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Honaker was a Virginia State Trooper in 2007 when he responded to the shooting at Virginia Tech that year in which 32 people died.

 Perry Bennett - handout one time use, West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice after passing the final hurdle in the GOP-dominated Legislature.

