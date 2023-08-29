West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit outside Stewart Hall in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
West Virginia University students hold a banner during a protest outside the Mountainlair student center against proposed cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
West Virginia University creative writing master's student Kelly Ward and alumna Anna Schles attend a protest outside the Mountainlair student center against proposed cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit outside Stewart Hall in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Leah Willingham - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
West Virginia University students hold a banner during a protest outside the Mountainlair student center against proposed cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Leah Willingham - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
West Virginia University creative writing master's student Kelly Ward and alumna Anna Schles attend a protest outside the Mountainlair student center against proposed cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to eliminate its world languages department but is recommending retaining five teaching positions and letting students take some language courses as electives, the university announced Tuesday as it faces a $45 million budget shortfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.