File - Stalks of wheat are shown ready to be harvested, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, near Moscow, Idaho. Following the collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine, global prices of wheat and other key consumer goods climbed higher on Tuesday.
File - A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Following the collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine, global prices of wheat and other key consumer goods climbed higher on Tuesday.
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows an overview of the damage on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine accused Russian forces Tuesday of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
File - Stalks of wheat are shown ready to be harvested, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, near Moscow, Idaho. Following the collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine, global prices of wheat and other key consumer goods climbed higher on Tuesday.
Ted S. Warren - staff, AP
File - A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Following the collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine, global prices of wheat and other key consumer goods climbed higher on Tuesday.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows an overview of the damage on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine accused Russian forces Tuesday of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.