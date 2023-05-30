FILE - This Jan. 21, 2019, photo provided by the Miami Dade Department of Corrections shows Mark Allen Bartlett. Bartlett was sentenced to probation in South Florida, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, for pulling a gun and yelling racial slurs in a traffic confrontation with a group of Black teenagers protesting housing inequality on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019.
Uncredited - hogp, Miami Dade Department of Corrections
White man who pulled gun gets probation for MLK Day confrontation with Black teens
A white man has been sentenced to probation in South Florida for pulling a gun and yelling racial slurs in a traffic confrontation with a group of Black teenagers protesting housing inequality on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019
MIAMI (AP) — A white man was sentenced to probation in South Florida Tuesday for pulling a gun and yelling racial slurs in a traffic confrontation with a group of Black teenagers protesting housing inequality on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019.
