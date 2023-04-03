Rapper Charged

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, center left, arrives at federal court for his trial in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio testified Monday at the trial of former Fugee rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, who is accused of conspiring to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Here is a look at the main characters in the international scandal, and the fund that fueled it.

