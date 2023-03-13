Oregon State Police Shooting

Investigators comb a property outside Wilderville, Ore., on Saturday, May 30, 2015, the morning after Oregon State Police troopers shot Robert Box. A lawsuit over the death of Box, who was killed by Oregon State Police outside his home near Wilderville in 2015 has been settled for $1.6 million after a lengthy legal odyssey, lawyers for the man's family said. The settlement includes an apology from OSP Superintendent Casey Codding, according to the lawyers for Box, who was 55 years old when he was slain by two state troopers investigating a domestic disturbance at his home.

 Jeff Duewel - member, Grants Pass Daily Courier

GRANTS PASS, Oregon (AP) — A lawsuit over the death of a man who was killed by Oregon State Police outside his home in southern Oregon in 2015 has been settled for $1.6 million after a lengthy legal odyssey, the Grants Pass Daily Courier reported.

