HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A newborn wild horse will be raised as a domesticated animal after well-meaning tourists took it with them as they left a North Carolina barrier island, officials at a national park said.
AP
Wild horse in NC to be domesticated after tourists took it
Officials at a national park say a newborn wild horse will be raised as a domesticated animal after well-meaning tourists took it with them as they left a North Carolina barrier island
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- After state final appearance, Wayne County believes standard is back (1)
- Will the rising gas prices affect your travel plans this spring? (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.