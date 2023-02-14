FILE - People touch a window sign for good luck announcing the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2023. The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will soon be revealed in California. State lottery officials say the name of the person will be released during a Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 press conference in Sacramento.
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced.
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said the winner was a man named Edwin Castro, but released no other information about him, including his hometown.
Castro declined to appear at the press conference but sent a statement.
“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing the real winner is the California Public School System," it said. "As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win the California School System greatly benefits as well.”
A law approved by voters in 1984 established the California Lottery to provide supplemental funding to the state's public schools.
