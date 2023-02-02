Kelsey Vining gets a push from Court Vining as she sleds down an icy sidewalk with dogs Mr. Riggins, left, and Gertie on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE TO LIESBETH POWERS INSTEAD OF SMILEY N. POOL - A plane with Southwest Airlines sits at one of the terminals at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE TO LIESBETH POWERS INSTEAD OF SMILEY N. POOL - A departure board at Dallas Love Field Airport lights up with red cancelations in Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Passengers line up at an American Airlines customer service desk at Terminal C on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
A woman carries bags of groceries while walking along Custer Parkway near Renner Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Will Ross helps a neighbor remove a large tree limb that fell onto his car and broke a window on Argyle Drive in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Icicles form on a rail on an overhead pass railing as drivers make their way north on US 75, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
A driver in a snow plow pushes slush and ice off the northbound lanes of US 75, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
Icicles hang from the Angelina Eberly statue in downtown Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Jay Janner - member, Austin American-Statesman
Austin Energy linemen Ken Gray, left, and Chad Sefcik work to restore power on ice-covered lines along West Alpine Road during a winter storm, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Jay Janner - member, Austin American-Statesman
A trio of pedestrians walks across a slushy, icy busy interction, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in downtown Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
Kelsey Vining gets a push from Court Vining as she sleds down an icy sidewalk with dogs Mr. Riggins, left, and Gertie on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Smiley N. Pool - member, The Dallas Morning News
Austin Energy linemen Ken Gray, right, and Chad Sefcik work to restore power on ice-covered lines along West Alpine Road during a winter storm, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Jay Janner - member, Austin American-Statesman
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE TO LIESBETH POWERS INSTEAD OF SMILEY N. POOL - A plane with Southwest Airlines sits at one of the terminals at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Liesbeth Powers - member, The Dallas Morning News
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE TO LIESBETH POWERS INSTEAD OF SMILEY N. POOL - A departure board at Dallas Love Field Airport lights up with red cancelations in Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Liesbeth Powers - member, The Dallas Morning News
Passengers line up at an American Airlines customer service desk at Terminal C on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Smiley N. Pool - member, The Dallas Morning News
A City of Dallas emergency vehicle blocks lanes of U.S. Highway 75 during icy and slushy road conditions, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
A wrecked car with ice build up sits on U.S. Highway 75 as emergency workers nearby work to remove it from the highway, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35 interchange, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
A driver operating a snow plow drives on IH 35 North, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in downtown Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
A woman carries bags of groceries while walking along Custer Parkway near Renner Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Smiley N. Pool - member, The Dallas Morning News
Crews clear ice from the Bush Turnpike near Preston Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Plano, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.
Smiley N. Pool - member, The Dallas Morning News
Will Ross helps a neighbor remove a large tree limb that fell onto his car and broke a window on Argyle Drive in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Jay Janner - member, Austin American-Statesman
A fallen tree blocks most of Barton Skyway during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.