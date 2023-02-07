School Fight Video

FILE - In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an off-duty police officer escorts a 12-year-old student out of a school cafeteria following a lunchtime fight, in Kenosha, Wis., on March 4, 2022. An Illinois man has filed a federal lawsuit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, alleging that an off-duty police officer improperly restrained his 12-year-old daughter during a fight in a Wisconsin middle school last year by placing his knee on her neck, similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Kenosha Unified School District

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that an off-duty police officer improperly restrained his 12-year-old daughter during a fight in a Wisconsin middle school last year by placing his knee on her neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

