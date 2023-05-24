Election 2020 Wisconsin Fake Electors

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, scheduled a jury trial in a lawsuit seeking $2.4 million in damages from Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Trump in 2020 on Sept. 3, 2024, just two months before the 2024 presidential election.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury trial in a lawsuit seeking $2.4 million in damages from Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes for Donald Trump in 2020 even though he lost is scheduled to begin just two months before the 2024 presidential election.

