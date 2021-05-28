HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (AP) — A Montreal woman has been arrested on charges of trying to cross the U.S. border into Canada with “numerous undeclared wildlife items," including a three-toed sloth, 18 crocodile skulls and heads and seven crocodile feet, according to documents filed in federal court in Vermont.
AP
Woman arrested at US border with sloth, crocodile parts
