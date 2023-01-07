This photo provided by Burlington County Prosecutor office shows Katelyn McClure. McClure,,who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in the Mount Holly, N.J. courtroom.
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges.
