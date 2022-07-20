FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday, June 30, 2022, that Armstrong who is suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin, Texas, home, has been arrested in Costa Rica. The marshals service said Armstrong will be deported and returned to the U.S. where she faces a murder charge.
Woman pleads not guilty in Texas killing of pro cyclist
A woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson as a romantic rival has pleaded not guilty to murder and the judge granted her attorneys request for a quick trial, scheduling it to begin in late October
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson as a romantic rival pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday, as her lawyers pressed for a quick trial that the judge then scheduled to start in late October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.