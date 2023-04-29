Wrongful Convictions Kansas

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and kidnapping were vacated in 2015, speaks in favor of abolishing the death penalty in Kansas at the Statehouse in Topeka. A Kansas county will pay $7.5 million to Bledsoe, who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit. Jefferson County commissioners

 Chris Neal - member, The Topeka Capital-Journal

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit will receive $7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime.

