MIT Commencement

FILE - In this April 1, 2021 file picture, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a news conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named the keynote speaker at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s commencement. The school announced Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, that the Nigerian economist and MIT alumna will address graduates at a ceremony on May 27.

 Denis Balibouse - foreign subscriber, KEYSTONE/REUTERS POOL

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization, has been named the keynote speaker at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s spring commencement, the school said Thursday.

