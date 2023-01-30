Will Keeps, President of Starts Right Here, stands for a photo at his organization in Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Keeps is hospitalized in serious condition after surgery following just the sort of violence he's devoted his life to stop -- a shooting that killed two teenagers at the Starts Right Here educational program he founded in Des Moines. Keeps was hurt Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, when he tried to intervene.
Zach Boyden-Holmes - member, The Des Moines Register
This booking photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail shows Preston Walls of Des Moines, Iowa. Walls, the 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute, walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack, according to a charging document released Tuesday, Jan. 24. Walls was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation.
This photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail shows Bravon Michael Tukes. Police have arrested Tukes and Preston Walls, both of Des Moines, Iowa. Each are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation in connection with the shooting at the Starts Right Here program on Jan. 23, 2023.
This photo provided by Gary Dameron shows his son, Gionni Dameron, smiling for a photo in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2021. An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack, including Gionni Dameron, according to a charging document released Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023.
Law enforcement officers enter the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown.
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown.
Uncredited - hogp, Polk County Jail
Uncredited - hogp, Polk County Jail
Uncredited - handout one time use, Gary Dameron
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines has been released from the hospital, his family said Monday, a week after he was wounded and two students were shot dead.
