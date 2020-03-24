The National Park Service urges visitors to the attractions on the Natchez Trace Parkway to follow Centers For Disease Control guidance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Natchez Trace Parkway is our number one priority," Jane Farmer, park ranger/acting chief of interpretation, said in a news release. "The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation."
Farmer said officials will notify the public when the National Park Services resumes full operations and will continue to provide updates through its website and social medial channels.
Visitors are urged to observe social distancing protocols and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, the Park Service asks those individuals to take extra caution and follow CDC guidance.
