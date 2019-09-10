A portion of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee will be closed Sunday, Sept. 29, for the biannual “Car Free Parkway Experience" which are days bicyclists and pedestrians may enjoy the Trace from 8-11 a.m. without vehicle traffic.
The Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic from milepost 429 to 440. The goal of the event is to promote safe outdoor recreation while having limited impacts to vehicle traffic.
Future experiences will be held on May 17 2020, and on the last Sunday in September and third Sunday in May, 2020.
Closure gates will be placed two miles south of Tennessee 100 at the parking area at milepost 440, at the New Highway 96 on ramp, and north of Tennessee 46. National Park Service staff will be available at each closure gate to assist the public.
Parking for bicyclists and pedestrians will be available at the parking lot at milepost 440, the new Tennessee 96 access ramp, Pinewood Road Ranger Office and Garrison Creek. Restrooms and water are limited, with availability at Timberland Park at milepost 437 and Garrison Creek at milepost 428.
Vehicle detours will be in place at Tennessee 46, 96, and 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.