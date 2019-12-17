The National Weather Service office in Huntsville has determined an EF-2 tornado touched down Monday and damaged several homes in the Colbert Heights area south of Tuscumbia.
Weather service crews were surveying damage in Colbert, Lawrence and Madison counties on Monday, Meteorologist Geoff Heidelberger said.
According to the NWS Huntsville Twitter feed, the team is still working to determine the start and end points for the Colbert Heights tornado, as well as the width of its path.
The weather service said an EF-1 tornado caused damage in the Monrovia area of Madison County.
A tornado also caused damage in Town Creek in Lawrence County, but its EF rating has yet to be established. That storm left a husband and wife dead in its wake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.