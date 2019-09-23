WATERLOO — Allan Davis isn't Native American, nor is he a motorcycle rider.
He and his wife simply enjoy taking in the sights and sounds of the annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride that brings thousands of people to the tiny, out of the way town of Waterloo.
"It's something to do," the Sheffield resident said as he walked his two dogs on the grounds as Native Americans performed traditional dances at the nearby pow wow. "This is one of the prettiest places in the United States."
As Native Americans prepared to enter the dance circle, a fighter jet tipped its wing as it streaked over the site and quickly disappeared. Native American veterans entered the circle holding aloft the U.S. flag, the POW/MIA flag, a Cherokee Nation flag and Operation Iraqi Freedom flag.
The pow wow is presented by the United Cherokee AniYunWiYa Nation.
Many of the bikers attending the 26th annual event wore caps or T-shirts indicating they are U.S. military veterans.
Past the pow wow area were numerous vendors offering a variety of items, most with Native American or biker themes, such as dreamcatchers, leather gear, motorcycle parts, motor oil. Several vendors were offering event merchandise.
The size of the crowd varied depending who you asked. A Lauderdale County sheriff's deputy said he thought is was larger while a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association said it seemed smaller.
Motorcycles of all makes and modes, three-wheel bikes and a few custom vehicles were lined up in lots, beside the road into town and wherever they could find space. The Sheriff's Department brought 11 mounted deputies who broke into groups of two to patrol the grounds.
This was, however, before the main ride from Bridgeport had arrived. Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said the tail end of the ride left McFarland Park at 1:40 p.m.
Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association sat under a shade tent and offered cold water and literature to whoever wanted it.
Chapter 756 President Keith Inman said the ride is the service organization's biggest event of the year. It's an opportunity for fellowship with fellow Christian riders and maybe a chance to minister to others. The group hosts a service Sunday morning at the nearby Waterloo Baptist Church.
"We're here to represent Jesus Christ as a ministry of the gospel," member Keith Davis said.
He said the group was there to support Native Americans who were commemorating a dark part of their history and the nation's history.
In May 1838, soldiers under the command of Gen. Winfield Scott began rounding up Cherokee Indians in the area who refused to move to territory in Oklahoma. In late June of that same year, a party of 1,070 poorly equipped Native Americans were marched overland from Ross' Landing in Chattanoog to Waterlook to board boats that would continue their journey west.
The forced march became known as the Trail of Tears. The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride began in 1995 to honor the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek and Seminole nations.
"It's a part of our history we don't need to forget," Davis said.
Jimmy Callins said he came down from the Savannah, Tennessee, CMA chapter to enjoy the event and visit with his fellow Christian riders.
"I come every year," Callins said. "If I'm able, I'll be back next year."
Before the event, members prayed over the site to ensure everyone had a good event.
Member Jerry Palmer said he's been coming since 1995 when there were only 12 riders.
The CMA riders said they believe the event has remained true to its original purpose.
Callins said bikers can ride wherever they want and the ones who choose the Trail of Tears ride want to show their respect to the Native Americans.
"Coming here is special," he said.
Grabryan said there had not been any crashes associated with the ride in Lauderdale County, but there had been a crash involving riders on U.S. 72 in Limestone County.
Waterloo Mayor Joan Farneman said the event can stretch the small town's limited resources and doesn't provide a lot of revenue for the town, even though vendors pay a fee to the town to sell their goods.
"Our vendor fees don't begin to cover the expenses," she said. "If we didn't get donations from the tourism board and the County Commission and so forth, we would probably go into the hole."
The city has a bank, a restaurant and a small convenience store.
She said the bikers usually behave themselves, but sometimes get a little rowdy in the campgrounds around midnight. Emergency personnel are normally treating people for heat related illnesses and fire ant bites.
Shoals singer/songwriter Tosha Hill and the band Brother Big provided entertainment later in the day.
The event continues today beginning at noon.
