ROGERSVILLE — There’s nothing Jaylinn Owens loves more than helping others.
The rising second-grader behind Kids Helping Kids was all smiles Saturday at her first Back to School Bash to help foster children, which she organized with the help of Shoals CASA.
Children gathered at the Rogersville Splash Pad Park for food, games, music, face painting and a bouncy house.
“She wants to stuff 100 backpacks with school supplies,” said Andrea Holt, executive director of Shoals CASA. “That’s her goal, when this project is done.”
Several attendees brought school supplies to donate at the event, but Holt said the proceeds will also help them to buy more supplies.
Jaylinn said her favorite part of the Back to School Bash was the cakewalk, which was made possible by donations of baked goods from local churches.
Age of Grace, a band from her church, also performed at the event.
“There have been a lot of people in the Rogersville community that have kind of gotten behind her since this is where she lives and goes to school,” Holt said. “The reach of this event has even gone into Decatur because our shaved ice maker is from Decatur. It’s gotten a lot of exposure for sure.”
While Jaylinn is known for her caring heart, she began trying to find bigger ways to help others late last year, according to Jaylinn’s mother, Larah Shelton.
She decided to buy food for a mother and children in need at the time and has since held a Christmas party to gather gifts to donate—something she is planning to do again this year. That was about when she connected with Shoals CASA.
“The idea of Jaylinn’s wish to help other kids—maybe kids in foster care—came to our attention, and from that point, we have established a relationship with Jaylinn, and she has throughout the year worked on ideas and ways that she can constantly bring awareness to the needs of other kids and get her community involved,” Holt explained.
Holt said the idea for the Back to School Bash came out of a conversation on Jaylinn’s back porch about what she wanted to do next.
Jaylinn said she wanted to collect school supplies after talking to two recently adopted students at her school.
“I figured out that I wanted to help them so they can get more stuff,” she said.
From that point, Jaylinn recruited her friends to help out and even connected with businesses in Florence and Rogersville to donate things like raffle prizes and the inflatables.
Shelton said they are hoping to hold the event annually.
“For Jaylinn to have the kind of passion that she does about helping other people—we were thrilled to be able to use her imagination and her motivation to help kids understand that anybody can help children in foster care,” Holt said. “You can even be a first-grader and still do wonderful things.
“Not only has she just tried to help in ways, but she’s actually sat down with me and asked the best way to help, so she’s really being inclusive in trying to identify the needs of our community and then use her efforts in a very productive way.”
Kids Helping Kids is still accepting monetary and item donations to help Jaylinn reach her goal. Holt advised those interested to reach out to Kids Helping Kids through their Facebook page.
